Senators' Bobby Ryan: Bound for IR
Ryan will be placed on injured reserve with a concussion Saturday.
The Senators are quite thin at the forward spot, with Ryan and Matt Duchene (lower body) joining Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Achillies) on the injured list, which had already included non-roster IR players in Marian Gaborik (back) and Clarke MacArthur (neck). As the owner of six goals, 12 assists and seven power-play points in 29 games, Ryan was doing just enough to make him a tough one to drop while he's in recovery mode. Here's hoping your league uses IR slots to wait out Ryan's injury and still be able to retain him.
