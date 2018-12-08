Senators' Bobby Ryan: Bound for IR

Ryan will be placed on injured reserve with a concussion Saturday.

The Senators are quite thin at the forward spot, with Ryan and Matt Duchene (lower body) joining Jean-Gabriel Pageau (Achillies) on the injured list, which had already included non-roster IR players in Marian Gaborik (back) and Clarke MacArthur (neck). As the owner of six goals, 12 assists and seven power-play points in 29 games, Ryan was doing just enough to make him a tough one to drop while he's in recovery mode. Here's hoping your league uses IR slots to wait out Ryan's injury and still be able to retain him.

More News
Our Latest Stories