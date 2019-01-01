Senators' Bobby Ryan: Collects two points in loss
Ryan scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Senators on Monday.
The 6-foot-2 winger found the back of the net for the first time since Dec. 1, giving him seven so far. Ryan missed 20 games in each of the last two seasons, but fortunately has only missed three so far this year. The results are showing, as he's up to 22 points and on pace for his best offensive season since 2015-16.
