Senators' Bobby Ryan: Dealing with another hand ailment

Ryan took a slash to his right hand by defenseman Nick Leddy in Friday's game against the Islanders, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

The American winger still logged 16:17 of ice time and managed his second multi-point game, adding a goal and an assist apiece, but given that he's missed extended time with hand/finger injuries in the past, this is something to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.