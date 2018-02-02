Senators' Bobby Ryan: Dealing with another hand injury
Ryan will miss the Senators' next two outings after suffering yet another hand injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
It seems like a never-ending string of hand and finger ailments have plagued Ryan. While the severity of this latest injury is still being determined, it certainly doesn't sound like the winger is looking at a short-term absence. Look for more clarification from the team in the coming days. In the meantime, Ottawa will need to rely on relatively untested players like Chris DiDomenico and Colin White to fill the void.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...