Senators' Bobby Ryan: Dealing with another hand injury

Ryan will miss the Senators' next two outings after suffering yet another hand injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

It seems like a never-ending string of hand and finger ailments have plagued Ryan. While the severity of this latest injury is still being determined, it certainly doesn't sound like the winger is looking at a short-term absence. Look for more clarification from the team in the coming days. In the meantime, Ottawa will need to rely on relatively untested players like Chris DiDomenico and Colin White to fill the void.