Senators' Bobby Ryan: Dealing with finger ailment
Ryan sustained an injury to his finger in Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay, Don Brennan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.
Coach Guy Boucher clarified the Ryan didn't break his finger, but that his status for Saturday's tilt against the Panthers was up in the air. This is just the latest in a string of unfortunate hand-related injuries for the winger. With the holiday break just around the corner, the New Jersey native should have time to get back to 100 percent soon.
