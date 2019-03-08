Senators' Bobby Ryan: Dealing with hand injury
Ryan suffered a hand injury during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
Interim coach Marc Crawford doesn't believe Ryan's hand issue is overly serious, but more information regarding the oft-injured winger's condition should surface after he's reevaluated Friday.
