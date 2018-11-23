Senators' Bobby Ryan: Dealing with illness
Ryan is in doubt for Friday's clash with Dallas due to illness, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ryan's offensive production has all but dried up lately, as he is currently stuck in a five-game goal drought during which he has managed a lone helper. The winger's absence will stretch an already thin forward group that will be without COlin White (undisclosed). If Ryan is unable to play, it's possible that the Senators resort to dressing seven defensemen.
