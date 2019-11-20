Senators' Bobby Ryan: Enters player assistance program
Ryan will take a leave from the Senators in order to participate in the league's player assistance program, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Ryan was set to be in the lineup on Monday in Detroit, but left the Senators' pregame skate, with coach D.J. Smith saying only that Ryan wasn't feeling well, offering no details. Ryan did not dress against the Red Wings, and he will now be away from the team indefinitely while he seeks help from the NHL's player assistance program. While the winger is away, Max Veronneau and Mikkel Boedker should take on increased roles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.