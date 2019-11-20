Senators' Bobby Ryan: Enters player assistance program

Ryan will take a leave from the Senators in order to participate in the league's player assistance program, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Ryan was set to be in the lineup on Monday in Detroit, but left the Senators' pregame skate, with coach D.J. Smith saying only that Ryan wasn't feeling well, offering no details. Ryan did not dress against the Red Wings, and he will now be away from the team indefinitely while he seeks help from the NHL's player assistance program. While the winger is away, Max Veronneau and Mikkel Boedker should take on increased roles.