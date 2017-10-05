Senators' Bobby Ryan: Expected to play Thursday
Ryan (groin) is listed in the projected lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Capitals.
Ryan was dealing with a "minor" groin issue last week, but he was never in serious danger of missing Thursday's contest. The 30-year-old winger is expected to skate with Derick Brassard and Mark Stone on the Senators' second line against Washington, and he should also log some time on the man advantage as a member of Ottawa's second power-play unit.
