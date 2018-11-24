Senators' Bobby Ryan: Factors into three goals
Ryan (illness) generated three assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Friday's 6-4 road loss to the Stars.
Well, it's safe to say Ryan was feeling alright in this one. He logged 16:38 of ice time and picked up one apple in each period, bringing his running point total to 16 through 23 games.
