Senators' Bobby Ryan: Finally breaks scoring drought

Ryan scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in a 6-5 win over the Islanders on Friday.

Ryan did miss almost a month with injury (finger), but he played seven games in November without finding the score sheet. Not coincidentally, Ottawa lost all seven of those games. Both the Senators and Ryan's owners will be hoping this two-point night will lead to a return of the form he showed in last year's playoffs.

