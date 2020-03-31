Senators' Bobby Ryan: Finishes trying year
Ryan has scored four goals in the eight games following his comeback to perhaps cap off what was otherwise a difficult year with a positive note, should the regular season not be completed.
Now that we know what Ryan's issue was, that puts his forgettable season in a different light. He will probably never be the player he once was, but he represents real opportunity in daily leagues at the start of 2020-21, as he could provide a lot of value for a cheap price if his demons are truly behind him.
