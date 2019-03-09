Senators' Bobby Ryan: Good to go
Ryan (hand) will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Bruins.
Ryan suffered a hand injury during Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders, but it clearly wasn't overly serious. The veteran winger will slot into his usual spot skating on the Senators' second line and first power-play unit against Boston.
