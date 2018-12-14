Senators' Bobby Ryan: Good to go

Ryan (concussion) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Wings, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ryan traveled to Detroit on Thursday in order to join his teammates for practice, which was the first sign he might be an option for Friday's contest. The oft-injured winger is expected to return to a prominent role, skating on the Senators' second line and top power-play unit against the Red Wings.

