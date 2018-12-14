Senators' Bobby Ryan: Good to go
Ryan (concussion) will return to the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Wings, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ryan traveled to Detroit on Thursday in order to join his teammates for practice, which was the first sign he might be an option for Friday's contest. The oft-injured winger is expected to return to a prominent role, skating on the Senators' second line and top power-play unit against the Red Wings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...