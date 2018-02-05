Senators' Bobby Ryan: Headed to injured reserve
Ryan (hand) was sent to injured reserve Monday, per the NHL's official media site.
The Cherry Hill native's next chance of returning will be Thursday against Nashville, but head coach Guy Boucher alluded that Ryan cracking the lineup before Feb. 13's tilt against Pittsburgh is highly doubtful, the Ottawa Sun reports. Further, Ryan couldn't even hold his stick after sustaining the injury Thursday, which doesn't bode well for a quick return. Since the 30-year-old has been sidelined, Colin White has been skating with Matt Duchene and Mike Hoffman on the first line in his absence.
