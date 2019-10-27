Senators' Bobby Ryan: Healthy scratch Sunday

Coach D.J. Smith said Sunday that Ryan will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against San Jose, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

The young coach is looking to get the veteran going, as Ryan has just one point and is a minus-2 in his past six games. The 32-year-old was already relagated to a bottom-six role with the club recently, but will hope to get back into the lineup for next Saturday's game against Boston. In the meantime, 22-year-old Filip Chlapik will draw into the lineup in Ryan's stead.