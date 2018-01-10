Senators' Bobby Ryan: Injures hand Tuesday, won't return

Ryan suffered a hand injury during Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks and won't return.

When this was announced, the Senators were down 7-2, so at the very least they're just being cautious with their veteran winger. Ryan has five goals and 17 points through 31 games this season, with only one assist on the power play. The Senators have a Wednesday night game in Toronto, so details on Ryan's injury should be available after Tuesday's game.