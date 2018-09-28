Senators' Bobby Ryan: Injures hand
Ryan left the game after injuring his hand on a blocked shot from the point on Thursday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Ryan is no stranger to hand injuries. He suffered a broken finger last October, and had several minor tweaks before missing 10 games with ligament damage in the beginning of February. Hand issues have been a fairly consistent issue throughout his nine-year career.
More News
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Will be ready Friday•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Done for night with lower-body issue•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Three points in loss•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Posts first three-point night of 2017-18•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Back in action Thursday•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Might return before trade deadline•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...