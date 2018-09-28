Senators' Bobby Ryan: Injures hand

Ryan left the game after injuring his hand on a blocked shot from the point on Thursday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ryan is no stranger to hand injuries. He suffered a broken finger last October, and had several minor tweaks before missing 10 games with ligament damage in the beginning of February. Hand issues have been a fairly consistent issue throughout his nine-year career.

