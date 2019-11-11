Senators' Bobby Ryan: Inserted into lineup
Ryan will enter the lineup for Monday's game against the Hurricanes.
The 32-year-old has been a healthy scratch for the past two games, but will finally re-enter the lineup Monday. He'll take the place of Jonathan Davidsson -- who suffered a lower-body injury -- on the fourth line. Ryan has just four points in 12 games this campaign for the Senators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.