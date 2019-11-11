Play

Senators' Bobby Ryan: Inserted into lineup

Ryan will enter the lineup for Monday's game against the Hurricanes.

The 32-year-old has been a healthy scratch for the past two games, but will finally re-enter the lineup Monday. He'll take the place of Jonathan Davidsson -- who suffered a lower-body injury -- on the fourth line. Ryan has just four points in 12 games this campaign for the Senators.

