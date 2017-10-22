Senators' Bobby Ryan: Leaves with hand injury
Ryan left Saturday's game after taking a slap shot to the hand early in the third period.
Ryan has already broken his hand several times in the last few years and this looked just as bad. Game cameras from CBC caught coach Guy Boucher grimacing (and swearing) when the trainer came out to update him on the injury. More will be available after the game.
