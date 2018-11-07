Senators' Bobby Ryan: Likely to play Thursday
Ryan (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game against the Devils early, but the Senators are hoping to get him back against the Golden Knights on Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
We won't speculate as to the precise nature of Ryan's injury, but the veteran winger has an extensive history of finger injuries, so hopefully, he's not dealing with that again. Ryan has four goals and nine points through 15 games, and he's already matched his power-play total of four from the 2017-18 campaign.
