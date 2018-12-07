Senators' Bobby Ryan: Might be sidelined long term

Per coach Guy Boucher, Ryan (upper body) "could be" dealing with a long-term injury, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Sun reports.

The Senators will undoubtedly reevaluate Ryan ahead of Saturday's game against Pittsburgh, so a more definite update on his condition should be made available soon. The 31-year-old winger has been a solid source of secondary scoring for Ottawa this campaign, notching six goals and 18 points in 28 games, so it'd be a significant loss if he's held out long term.