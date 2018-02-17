Senators' Bobby Ryan: Might return before trade deadline
Ryan (finger) could return before the NHL's trade deadline, which will take place Feb. 26, the Ottawa Sun reports.
We were initially led to believe that Ryan wouldn't return until early March due to ligament damage in his finger, but evidently he's made progress since his last medical evaluation. The Senators are out of the playoff race, but Ryan's eventual return should help the team's chances of earning respect down the stretch. The venerable winger has collected seven goals, 13 assists through 39 games, plus he's a perennial power-play contributor.
