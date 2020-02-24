Play

Senators' Bobby Ryan: Not expected to play Monday

Ryan (personal) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday in Nashville, Wayne Scanlan of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Ryan was expected to return for Monday's contest in Columbus but it looks like it will be delayed one more day. The 32-year-old entered the player assistance program in November and hasn't suited up for a game since. Ryan has four points in 16 games this season.

