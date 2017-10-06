Senators' Bobby Ryan: Notches pair of assists in opener

Ryan collected a pair of helpers in Thursday's season opener against Washington.

The trio of Ryan, Derick Brassard and Mark Stone was electric in the loss, racking up a combined seven points. Ryan only managed 13 goals in an injury-riddled 2016-17 campaign, but he got back on track with a very impressive postseason. The 30-year-old is a solid sniper locked into a top-six role, making him worth owning in most fantasy formats.