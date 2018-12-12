Senators' Bobby Ryan: On verge of return?

Ryan (concussion) could rejoin the Senators soon, pending the results of a baseline test that will be performed Wednesday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Senators coach Guy Boucher suggested that Ryan would be closing in on his return if he receives a positive report from the baseline test. The Senators will travel to Detroit for Friday's contest, so it'll be worth checking back to see if Ryan ends up making the trip to Motown. The veteran winger has been terrific this season, contributing six goals and 18 points -- including two goals and five helpers on the power play -- over 29 games in a middle-six role.