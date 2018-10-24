Senators' Bobby Ryan: One assist in losing effort

Ryan recorded an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

The 31-year-old veteran was one of five Ottawa players to play over six minutes on the power-play Tuesday night thanks to Boston's five penalties. Ryan's helper came with the man advantage, on Thomas Chabot's third goal of 2018-19. For the season, Ryan now has five points in eight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories