Senators' Bobby Ryan: Out injured Thursday

Ryan will not play Thursday due to an injury suffered while blocking a shot during Wednesday's contest against the Rangers, TSN 1200 reports.

Ryan could still return for the season finale, so this may not be the last we've seen of the veteran forward. Thanks to staying healthier, Ryan has picked up his scoring output this season, topping 40 points for the first time since 2015-16. Unfortunately, a minus-27 rating puts a damper on his fantasy prospects heading into next season. With Mikkel Boedker also sidelined, the Senators may be forced to add a player from the AHL ranks for Thursday's contest.