Senators' Bobby Ryan: Out injured Thursday
Ryan will not play Thursday due to an injury suffered while blocking a shot during Wednesday's contest against the Rangers, TSN 1200 reports.
Ryan could still return for the season finale, so this may not be the last we've seen of the veteran forward. Thanks to staying healthier, Ryan has picked up his scoring output this season, topping 40 points for the first time since 2015-16. Unfortunately, a minus-27 rating puts a damper on his fantasy prospects heading into next season. With Mikkel Boedker also sidelined, the Senators may be forced to add a player from the AHL ranks for Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...