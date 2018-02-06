Senators' Bobby Ryan: Out minimum three weeks with ligament damage

Ryan (hand) will miss at least three weeks due to a finger injury that includes ligament issues, TSN 1200 reports.

Ryan's absence moving forward will leave the Senators missing a major piece tot he puzzle up front. Following a disappointing 2016-17 season, the veteran winger had posted a bounce-back season for the club, notching 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) through 39 games. More information on his timetable and a target date for return should surface as it draws closer. In the meantime, Colin White has been skating on the top line alongside Matt Duchene and Mike Hoffman.