Senators' Bobby Ryan: Posts first three-point night of 2017-18
Ryan scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-4 victory over the Golden Knights on Friday.
The 30-year-old hasn't been as productive in the Senators system the last couple seasons, but he does appear to be gearing up for a strong finish to 2017-18. Since returning from an injury, Ryan has a goal and five points in four games. Even dating back to before his ailment, Ryan has seven goals and 16 points in the past 22 contests. This hot streak gives Ryan a chance to salvage this season.
More News
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Back in action Thursday•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Might return before trade deadline•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Out minimum three weeks with ligament damage•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Dealing with another hand injury•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Suffers hand injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...