Senators' Bobby Ryan: Posts first three-point night of 2017-18

Ryan scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-4 victory over the Golden Knights on Friday.

The 30-year-old hasn't been as productive in the Senators system the last couple seasons, but he does appear to be gearing up for a strong finish to 2017-18. Since returning from an injury, Ryan has a goal and five points in four games. Even dating back to before his ailment, Ryan has seven goals and 16 points in the past 22 contests. This hot streak gives Ryan a chance to salvage this season.