Senators' Bobby Ryan: Pots sixth goal in return

Ryan (hand) celebrated his return to the lineup after a nine-day absence by scoring his team's only goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

While Ryan's owners will be happy that he potted his sixth goal of the season, the poor play around him also resulted in a minus-2 rating. Ottawa's struggles have limited the 30-year-old sniper's value, as he's in danger of seeing his goal total drop for the second consecutive campaign after scoring 22 in 2015-16 and just 13 last year.