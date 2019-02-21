Senators' Bobby Ryan: Probable to play despite illness

Ryan (illness) is expected to suit up for Thursday's game against the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Ryan has not missed a game because of the illness he's dealing with and there appears to be a strong chance that will remain the case when the team returns to the ice Thursday. Ryan rides a two-game point streak and has seen a slight resurgence overall this season, posting 35 points through 56 games. After a pair of down years, Ryan has rejoined the fantasy radar in most leagues, thanks, in part, to a better-than-expected Senators attack. However, Ryan's production could dip if the Senators deal Matt Duchene before the trade deadline.