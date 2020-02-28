Senators' Bobby Ryan: Quadruples goal total
Ryan scored a hat trick and added five PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.
Ryan came into this game with just one goal in 17 appearances this season, but the four-time 30-goal scorer found his touch in this one, needing just three shots to score three goals. He fought Vancouver's Chris Tanev at the end of the first period after scoring earlier in the opening frame, and Ryan added a pair of insurance goals in the final 2:08 to complete the hat trick, with his last tally coming into an empty net. While the rebuilding Senators' focus remains on proliferating young talent, this emotional and exhilarating effort from the 32-year-old winger gave Ottawa's downtrodden fans something to cheer about.
