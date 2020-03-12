Senators' Bobby Ryan: Quickly opens scoring

Ryan netted a goal and served up three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Ryan struck just 29 seconds into the first period to give the Senators a 1-0 lead. It was his first tally since his hat trick versus the Canucks on Feb. 27. The 32-year-old winger has five goals, three helpers, 43 shots and 41 hits through 24 contests this year. A top-line role alongside Brady Tkachuk has given Ryan a small boost in fantasy value, but he's still been mostly inconsistent.