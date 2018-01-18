Senators' Bobby Ryan: Ready for action
Ryan (hand) will rejoin the lineup Thursday against the visiting Blues.
The Senators reportedly will get four players back from injury in this next contest, including Ryan, who continues to be hampered by hand/finger ailments. When healthy, the American winger can be an impact player, as evidenced by the fact that he's averaged .54 points per game over a 10-year career split between the Ducks and Senators, plus hes a perennial power-play contributor. Take that into consideration as you set your lineup on Thursday's heavy daily slate.
