Senators' Bobby Ryan: Ready to return Monday

Ryan will play in Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Ryan entered the player assistance program in November, but he's ready to get back into game action after re-joining the team nearly three weeks ago. The 32-year-old is expected to flank Chris Tierney on the team's top line. The increased opportunities will put Ryan in a good position to make a fantasy impact, but it's worth noting he has just four points through 16 games this year.