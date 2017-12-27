Senators' Bobby Ryan: Ready to return Wednesday

Ryan (finger) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bruins.

Ryan missed Saturday's matchup with Florida due to a finger injury, but his ailment clearly wasn't overly serious. The Senators will be happy to have the 30-year-old winger back against Boston, as he's been hot recently, picking up three goals and four points in his last four games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories