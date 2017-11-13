Senators' Bobby Ryan: Ready to return
Ryan (finger) was activated from injured reserve Monday.
The American forward was originally projected to miss a full month of action, but with Monday's transaction he appears set to return a week early and play Thursday against Pittsburgh. Ryan struggled mightily during the previous regular season, scoring just 13 goals and 25 points in 62 games, but rediscovered his game in the 2017 postseason when he scored 15 points in 19 games. A four-time 30-goal scorer, Ryan began 2017-18 with six assists in eight games before suffering the injury and will look to continue this success when he rejoins the lineup, skating on Matt Duchene's wing.
