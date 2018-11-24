Senators' Bobby Ryan: Ready to rock Friday
Ryan (illness) will play Friday's game versus the Stars, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Despite dealing with flu symptoms, Ryan will tough is out to avoid missing his first game of the season. Ryan has one assist and a minus-5 rating in the last five games, and he'll be hard-pressed to turn it around against the Stars, who rank sixth in the league with 2.68 goals allowed per contest.
