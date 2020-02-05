Play

Senators' Bobby Ryan: Rejoins team at practice

Ryan (not injury related) practiced with the team Wednesday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Ryan was away from the team as part of the player assistance program but appears to be working his way back into the lineup. Coach DJ Smith told reporters, "It's like missing training camp, he is a ways away but he took his first step." While Ryan won't be in action versus Colorado on Thursday, he could return any time after that.

