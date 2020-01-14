Senators' Bobby Ryan: Resumes training
Ryan (not injury related) has returned to training at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Ryan is still in the NHL's player assistance program, and there's still no timeline for his return, but the fact that he's resumed skating at the Senators' facility is obviously a step in the right direction. Another update on the veteran winger's status should surface once he's set to return to practice with his teammates.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.