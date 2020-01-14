Play

Senators' Bobby Ryan: Resumes training

Ryan (not injury related) has returned to training at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Ryan is still in the NHL's player assistance program, and there's still no timeline for his return, but the fact that he's resumed skating at the Senators' facility is obviously a step in the right direction. Another update on the veteran winger's status should surface once he's set to return to practice with his teammates.

More News
Our Latest Stories