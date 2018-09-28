Senators' Bobby Ryan: Returns for second period
Ryan left Thursday's preseason game against Chicago in the first period due to a hand injury, but he was able to return for the beginning of the second frame, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
The Senators and Ryan's owners can both breathe a sigh of relief, as it appears as though the veteran winger was able to avoid sustaining yet another serious hand injury.
