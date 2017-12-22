Senators' Bobby Ryan: Ruled out Saturday
Ryan (finger) will not play in Saturday's game against the Panthers but hopes to rejoin the action Wednesday in Boston.
Ryan suffered the finger injury Thursday evening, leaving permanently in the third period of a contest against the Lightning. His absence Saturday will allow Filip Chlapik -- who was a scratch in each of the last three contests -- to draw in. The team should update the veteran winger's status again closer to next Wednesday's tilt.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...