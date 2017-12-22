Senators' Bobby Ryan: Ruled out Saturday

Ryan (finger) will not play in Saturday's game against the Panthers but hopes to rejoin the action Wednesday in Boston.

Ryan suffered the finger injury Thursday evening, leaving permanently in the third period of a contest against the Lightning. His absence Saturday will allow Filip Chlapik -- who was a scratch in each of the last three contests -- to draw in. The team should update the veteran winger's status again closer to next Wednesday's tilt.

