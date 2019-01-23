Senators' Bobby Ryan: Scores in defeat
Ryan tallied a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Ryan has been heating up of late as he has four goals and one helper in his previous seven contests. At this rate, the winger should reach the 50-point mark for the first time since 2015-16 and provide top-end fantasy value the rest of the way.
