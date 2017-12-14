Senators' Bobby Ryan: Scores in victory
Ryan had a goal and assist in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Ryan has two goals this season. Coincidentally, they've come against both New York teams, as his other goal was Dec. 1 against the Islanders. Not coincidentally, the games Ryan has scored in are the only games that Ottawa has won since the Senators returned from Sweden. Put simply, the Senators need Ryan contributing if they're going to get anywhere this year, and his owners as well as the Sens will be hoping this two-point night gets him going.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...