Senators' Bobby Ryan: Scores in victory

Ryan had a goal and assist in a 3-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Ryan has two goals this season. Coincidentally, they've come against both New York teams, as his other goal was Dec. 1 against the Islanders. Not coincidentally, the games Ryan has scored in are the only games that Ottawa has won since the Senators returned from Sweden. Put simply, the Senators need Ryan contributing if they're going to get anywhere this year, and his owners as well as the Sens will be hoping this two-point night gets him going.