Senators' Bobby Ryan: Scores late in loss

Ryan scored on one of his three shots in Ottawa's 5-3 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Ryan found the net with 2:15 remaining in the third period to round out the scoring in Wednesday's season opener. A consistent 30-goal scorer early in his career, the 13th-year veteran tallied 15 goals and 42 points in 78 games last season and hasn't hit the 20-goal mark since 2015-16.