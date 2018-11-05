Senators' Bobby Ryan: Scores power-play goal in loss

Ryan scored his fourth goal of the season Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The American forward has only managed eight points in 14 games and looks to be a shadow of his former self. Still, Ryan continues to get plenty of time on Ottawa's power play and as a result, is worthy of fantasy deployment so long as he stays healthy.

