Senators' Bobby Ryan: Scores power-play goal in loss
Ryan scored his fourth goal of the season Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning.
The American forward has only managed eight points in 14 games and looks to be a shadow of his former self. Still, Ryan continues to get plenty of time on Ottawa's power play and as a result, is worthy of fantasy deployment so long as he stays healthy.
