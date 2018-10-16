Senators' Bobby Ryan: Sets up goal in win

Ryan had an assist Monday on Max Lajoie's goal, helping his team to a 4-1 win over Dallas.

Three points in six games is right in line with where Ryan's been, and it's why he's fallen off as a fantasy option compared to what he was when he was with Anaheim. He's not a terrible fantasy player by any means, but you can probably find better options available on the wire in many leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories