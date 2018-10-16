Senators' Bobby Ryan: Sets up goal in win
Ryan had an assist Monday on Max Lajoie's goal, helping his team to a 4-1 win over Dallas.
Three points in six games is right in line with where Ryan's been, and it's why he's fallen off as a fantasy option compared to what he was when he was with Anaheim. He's not a terrible fantasy player by any means, but you can probably find better options available on the wire in many leagues.
More News
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Returns for second period•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Injures hand•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Will be ready Friday•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Done for night with lower-body issue•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Three points in loss•
-
Senators' Bobby Ryan: Posts first three-point night of 2017-18•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...