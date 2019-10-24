Senators' Bobby Ryan: Snaps scoring drought
Ryan tallied an assist in 15:20 of ice time during Wednesdays 5-2 win over Detroit.
Ryan notched one goal and three points in the first four games of the campaign before going scoreless in four consecutive contests, but he was finally able to snap that scoreless streak against the struggling Red Wings. The 32-year-old will likely be locked into a middle-six role and a spot on one of Ottawa's power-play units throughout the campaign, but he'll offer middling fantasy value at best on a bottom-feeding Senators squad.
