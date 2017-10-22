Senators' Bobby Ryan: Suffers broken finger
Ryan will miss at least a month after breaking his finger in Saturday's clash with the Maple Leafs, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Although Ryan was still looking for his first goal of the season, he had managed to garner six helpers in the opening eight outings. Unfortunately, the winger will have to wait another month in order to find the back of the net. The 30-year-old will no doubt be placed on injured reserve in order to allow Ottawa to call-up a player from AHL Belleville.
